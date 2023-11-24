1 killed in Thanksgiving morning crash on Highway 3

SUNNYSLOPE – A 62-year-old Grapeview woman was killed in a crash on Highway 3 early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP identified the deceased woman as Karen L. Britz and said she was declared dead at the crash scene, which was in the Sunnyslope area.

According to a memo released by WSP, the woman had been driving northbound on Highway 3 in the area of Sunnyslope Road when her vehicle crossed the center line, struck a vehicle that was driving southbound on Highway 3 and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was not injured, according to the memo, which said that the incident occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

