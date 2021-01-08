1 killed in triple shooting outside a food market in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

One man was killed and two were injured in a shooting early Friday outside of a neighborhood food market in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the triple shooting.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter call, a high-tech detection system that alerts police to gunfire, around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 66th Street. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 recorded police cruisers around a food market. The store is called “18 Ave Market” on Google Maps.

When officers arrived, they found two shot men. One of them died before fire-rescue arrived, police said. His name will not be disclosed until family is notified. The other man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

A short while later, officers said they were notified that someone had driven to North Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound and was transferred to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators believe that person was also involved in the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call police.