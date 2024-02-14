1 killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

One person was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

First responders were called to a shopping center on Little Rock Road at Tuckaseegee Road around 2:30 p.m.

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting in west Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, paramedics said.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD later confirmed someone died from their injuries.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if any charges will be filed. Police confirmed they are investigating the case as a homicide.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

