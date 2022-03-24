1 killed in West Kendall apartment complex shooting. Police need tips on the gunman

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a West Kendall apartment complex, police say.

It happened at an apartment complex near the 14900 block of Southwest 80th Street, just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Miami-Dade police. The complex is next to Kendall Green Park.

The man had just arrived from running errands, got out of his car and was walking to his apartment when the gunman approached him, Miami-Dade police detective Alvaro Zabaleta said during a news conference Wednesday. Police aren’t sure what happened next, but it ended with the man being shot. Investigators think it may have been an armed robbery.

The shooter then left, possibly in a bronze Cadillac SRX made between 2009 and 2016, according to NBC6.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they pronounced the man dead from his wounds, police said. Investigators have not identified him.

Anyone with information that can help police with the investigation is asked to contact Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.” You can remain anonymous.