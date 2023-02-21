A Phoenix police cruiser.

Phoenix police were looking for the person who fatally shot a man in west Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., officers found a man in front of a home near 27th Avenue and Melvin Street with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

"The suspect remains outstanding," according to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 killed in west Phoenix shooting; police still seeking shooter