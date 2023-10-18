A person is dead after a shooting in Westwood on Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to Ferncrest Court for a report of a shooting about 8:10 p.m. A male suffering from a gunshot wound was located. Fire department personnel determined the person was dead.

The victim's name and age have not been released. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 1 killed in Westwood shooting on Tuesday night