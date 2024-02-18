1 killed in York County crash
A person died after crashing on a York County Road Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of a Ford F350 was driving down East Rambo Road near Sims Road around 8 p.m. when they veered off the roadway.
The driver then hit a culvert and a tree. SCHP says the driver died from their injuries from the crash.
Troopers say no one else was involved or injured in the crash.
The accident is still being investigated.
