UPDATE 1-Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Dmitry Peskov
    Russian politician

(Recasts, adds quotes, details)

March 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday called comments by U.S. President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "personal insults" and said Biden's remarks appeared to have been fuelled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.

Biden has labelled Putin a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator" in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.

"We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Given such irritability from Mr Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness...fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression."

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw. (Reporting by Reuters)

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.