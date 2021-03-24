1 of the largest cargo ships in the world stuck sideways in Suez Canal

A cargo container ship that's among the largest in the world has turned sideways and blocked all traffic in Egypt's Suez Canal, officials said Wednesday, threatening to disrupt a global shipping system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

