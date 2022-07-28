1 year later, police say they are still searching for suspect in deadly stabbing at Piedmont Park

Police are still looking for a suspect or suspects in the killing of 40-year-old Katie Janness.

Thursday represented the one-year anniversary of when someone stabbed her to death at Piedmont Park.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was at an Atlanta police news conference Thursday where investigators gave an update on this case

They are still looking for a suspect or suspects in this case. We do know police are preparing to conduct multiple search warrants tied to Janness’ death.

Janness was stabbed over 50 times while running in piedmont park with her dog Bowie.

The medical examiner’s office said she was stabbed in the face, neck and torso, and the letters F-A-T etched into her body.

Spruill asked police if they were frustrated with not solving this case a year later.

“This is personal, to stand and call, and receive calls from a victim’s family and they don’t have closure. It is frustrating,” said Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

FBI Atlanta released a statement Thursday, saying:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of Katie Janness, the FBI continues to work closely with our partners at the Atlanta Police Department to solve this heinous crime. We are offering all our federal resources and will not rest until the perpetrator who took the lives of Katie and Bowie is brought to justice.”

Janness’ partner and her family also released a statement that read:

“Over the past year there hasn’t been a waking moment that Katie hasn’t been in our hearts or on our mind since she was taken from us. Her senseless death has affected our daily lives in a manner that is hard to describe. We are remembering Katie in private today and want to thank all of those who have honored and remembered her by keeping her story alive. We are vigilant in bringing her killer to justice and have remained in contact with Mayor Dickens who assures us that the City of Atlanta is doing everything they can to solve this case. Please continue to keep Emma and Katie’s mother in your prayers.”

There are at least two vigils scheduled Thursday night to honor Janness.

Police are still requesting the help of the public. If you know anything about this case, you are asked to call Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

