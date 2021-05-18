UPDATE 4-Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

·2 min read

* Lebanese minister's remarks anger Gulf states

* Gulf Council demand official apology

* Gulf states irked by increased influence of Hezbollah (Adds bullet points, UAE statement)

BEIRUT, May 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon's president said on Tuesday that critical comments made by the foreign minister about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanon's allies and donors.

Mired in its worst economic crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon has lost the financial backing of wealthy Sunni Muslim Gulf states, which resent the rising influence of Hezbollah, a Lebanese group backed by regional rival Shi'ite Iran.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe stoked tensions in a television interview on Monday, when he appeared to blame Gulf nations for the rise of Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

"Those countries of love, friendship and fraternity, they brought us Islamic State," he told Al Hurra without naming them.

Wehbe said on Tuesday his comments had been misrepresented and President Michel Aoun, like Wehbe a Maronite Christian and also an ally of Hezbollah, said the minister's comments were his "personal opinion" and praised "brotherly" ties with the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates both summoned Lebanon's envoys to their countries over the remarks. Riyadh handed a memorandum of what were described as Wehbe's "offences" and the UAE foreign ministry called his comments "derogatory and racist".

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council asked Wehbe to make a formal apology to Gulf states.

Lebanese politicians also criticised Wehbe.

Saad al-Hariri, the Sunni prime minister-designate now trying to form a cabinet and whose family's wealth was built up in Saudi Arabia, said Arab support was vital.

"As if the crises that the country is drowning in and the boycott it is suffering from are not enough," he said.

Crushed by debt, Lebanon's economy has imploded, sending its currency into a tailspin. A massive blast at Beirut port last August added to its woes, prompting the last government to resign. It is now acting in a caretaker role.

Politicians in the fractious, sectarian system are still squabbling over new appointments.

Western donors, led by France, which also previously bailed out Lebanon, want a cabinet of technocrats before releasing aid.

Hariri, who like his assassinated father has led several cabinets, has yet to announce a new line-up in a country where the prime minister should be a Sunni, the speaker of parliament a Shi'ite and president a Christian. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair and Gareth Jones)

Recommended Stories

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Announces New Data on Cardiovascular Candidate

    Bristol Myers (BMY) announces new positive data on mavacamten from a late-stage study at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session.

  • Brazil's Manaus flooded by rising Amazon rivers

    Across the Brazilian state of Amazonas, more than 400-thousand people have been affected by flooding.Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have caused rivers to rise to near record levels.The streets of the state capital Manaus were under water on Monday - a city that has already seen so much devastation this year from the global health crisis.Now, the homes of almost 5,000 families are in danger. Further up the Amazon River, small riverside towns like Anama have been totally submerged.One local resident attempted to salvage his belongings from his wooden home.He said he had nowhere to keep his things.He's just one of thousands of people who've been forced to evacuate.Ezi Marques is the civil defence coordinator:"The city is 100% flooded, we are expecting a record flooding, more than in 2015 which was the biggest one here. This is because of the increase in water level and monitoring (changes), it will be a record flooding."Environmental researchers say climate change has led to extreme weather patterns, with some years, like this one, seeing particularly heavy rains and others seeing very dry weather.The deforestation of the Amazon may also contribute to long-term changes but does not impact rainfall year to year, researchers say.Rainforest destruction has surged since Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.

  • Zoe Ball leaves Strictly: It Takes Two

    The presenter has hosted BBC Two's Strictly Come Dancing spin-off since 2011.

  • CEO Behind 5,300% Stock Gain Says Secret Is Raising Salaries

    (Bloomberg) -- Masaru Tange says the strategy that turned his company into one of Japan’s best-performing stocks may be surprising: He buys smaller firms and boosts their workers’ pay.Tange’s Shift Inc., a software tester, acquires other businesses near the bottom of the industry supply chain and raises their engineers’ salaries. He says he’s able to do this and still charge competitive prices by cutting out layers of companies that serve as middlemen in the outsourcing process. And having more workers leads to higher sales.Shift’s shares have risen more than 5,300% since it went public in 2014, the second-best performance on Tokyo’s benchmark stock index. The company’s market capitalization has surged to about $2.3 billion, pushing the value of Tange’s 33% stake to about $745 million.Tange, 46, says his business model is an attempt to remove inefficiencies in Japan’s software industry, where layers of subcontractors take cuts on orders before passing the work to another company below. It’s also, he says, a break from the M&A strategy of buying a business and looking to reduce costs.“I have a strong urge to rescue these young employees,” Tange, Shift’s founder, president and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “I want to create a fair working environment through M&A.”Tange grew up in what he describes as an ordinary family in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan, where both his parents were civil servants. He established Shift in 2005 after majoring in mechanical engineering and spending more than five years working for a consulting firm.Shift started out advising companies on how to improve profits. In 2009, it entered the software testing business.Tange said he wanted to change engineers’ perception that software testing was a second-rate job, including by paying them more money.For example, for a service where the market price was 2 million yen ($18,320), Shift would charge 1.5 million yen. This would enable it to win customers. At the same time, it would raise the amount paid to the engineer to about 800,000 yen from 500,000 yen. It could do so, Tange said, by getting rid of middlemen.Shift acquired Yusuke Sato’s company in 2016. Since then, the software developer says his salary has jumped by more than 70%.“Joining Shift was a huge turning point in my career,” Sato said.Shift has 3,308 engineers as permanent employees as of the end of February, up more than 14-fold from 228 at the end of November 2015. The company acquired at least 14 firms during that period.Increasing engineers leads directly to revenue growth because it enables the company to do more business, according to Go Saito, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG who initiated coverage on the stock in February with an outperform rating.“Sales can be derived by multiplying the number of engineers and the unit price for engineers,” Saito wrote in a report that month. “The company has already created a framework for the skills development of engineers, enabling it to cultivate high-quality human resources.”Revenue rose to 28.7 billion yen in the 12 months ended August 2020, more than triple the level three years earlier. Profit increased to 1.6 billion yen, compared to 208 million yen three years before. Shift forecasts that sales will jump to a record 45 billion yen this fiscal year.Software engineers are underpaid in Japan compared to the U.S. and there’s a shortage of them, according to Saito. That’s one reason why Shift’s model of outsourcing software testing works, he said.“We’re the biggest in Japan in this area,” Tange said. “I do see revenue reaching 100 billion yen,” he said, referring to the company’s goal for the fiscal year ending August 2025.Shift’s soaring shares haven’t been immune to pullbacks. They’ve fallen about 22% from a record in October as investors sold high-growth technology stocks. Even after the drop, the company trades at about 87 times estimated earnings.For veteran investor Mitsushige Akino, the stock may see more volatility in coming months and could fall in market downturns. But its “fundamentals are solid and Shift is making progress on the vision it laid out,” the senior executive officer at Ichiyoshi Asset Management Co. said. “It won’t be strange to see more buying of these types of shares if investors focus once more on growth stocks.”Credit Suisse’s Saito says the key will be whether Shift is able to continue to increase its number of engineers.Whether that will happen remains to be seen, but Tange, at least, isn’t short of confidence.“We’re just getting started,” he said.(Updates numbers throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Futures Extend Rebound

    Before the bell, futures are extending their rebound as on Thursday, U.S. stocks closed in positive territory halting a three-day decline.

  • Oatly’s About to Go Public in an Increasingly Crowded Milk Aisle

    (Bloomberg) -- Consumers can’t seem to get enough plant-based alternatives, and Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker, is looking to cash in.This week, as the Swedish producer of oat-based milk and dairy alternatives will finally make its highly anticipated U.S. initial public offering, investors will have to gauge not just how popular its products are now, but how much hotter they can get in a market that’s both bigger -- and more crowded -- than ever before.“There’s a lot of competing products in the dairy alternative market. There is oats and soy, almond milk, nut-based milks. There’s quite a lot of choice out there,” said Mark Lynch, partner at Oghma Partners, a corporate finance advisory firm specializing in the food and beverage sector. Still, Oatly’s IPO “reflects the maturity and the staying power of the plant-based business. It’s also highlighting it’s not just a fad.”Oatly, one of at least 10 initial public offerings originally expected this week in the U.S., is seeking to raise as much as $1.65 billion. It’s offering 64.7 million American depositary shares for $15 to $17 each. The company declined to comment ahead of the offering.Beyond ComparisonsIts market value would be $10.1 billion at the top of its IPO price target, according to calculations by Bloomberg, and this would be 7.1 times its forecast 2022 revenue, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. While numerous companies are focused on healthier alternatives to traditional food products, few operate as standalone public companies, making comparisons inexact.Beyond Meat, by comparison, is valued at 15.5 its revenue for the 12 months ended April 3. Snack maker Simply Good Foods Co., another publicly traded company that advertises its products like protein bars as healthier, currently has a market value of about 3.4 times its revenue for the past year.The IPO underscores plant-based products’ jump into the mainstream, as environmental and health concerns spur consumers to seek alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Investors have been looking for ways to replicate the public-market success of Beyond Meat, whose shares have surged more than 300% since it went public in May 2019. Oatly, with its multi-continental expansion plans, offers a way for institutional investors to tap booming interest in a foodtech space often dominated by venture capital and private funding.Oatly is the number two milk-alternative brand in Western Europe, comprising about 9.2% of the market, according to an RBC Capital Markets report, citing researcher Euromonitor International. But it doesn’t even appear on the North American list of top plant-based milks, which is dominated by the likes of Danone’s Silk and Blue Diamond Growers’ Almond Breeze. Global milk alternatives generated $16.9 billion in sales in 2020, accounting for some 12% of the total milk sales, Euromonitor data show.With plant-based demand surging, more companies are elbowing their way into the space. Nestle SA, a latecomer to the industry, is rolling out a new pea-based milk in Europe to compete with Oatly. A set of newcomers with a range of technologies are also coming for the dairy alternatives space. For instance, Halsa Foods and Yofix Probiotics Ltd. promise to offer “clean label” plant-based products made with simple ingredients, according to Maria Mascaraque, industry manager for food and nutrition at Euromonitor. PitchBook estimates that 30 new plant-based dairy companies have received a first funding round since 2004.“Competition has been incredibly intense in the past few years. We hear that every month a new brand launches,” said Emma Letheren, an analyst at RBC, noting that those with a foothold already are in the best position. “We wonder if it’s become generally harder to compete because now major players have carved out the market; it might become harder for newcomers to gain a market share.”Cow’s milk shouldn’t be discounted, either. It’s less expensive and it’s the incumbent. “With rare exceptions, a substitute never replaces the original,” said Nicholas Fereday, a consumer foods analyst at Rabobank.Reported ShortagesStill, Oatly has been gaining a following, and fast. At a May 12 conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said that alternative milks like soy and almond made up 17% of U.S. beverages last year. Then it rolled out Oatly, and now roughly 25% use alternative milks.Oatly’s biggest obstacle might be itself. Since its entrance into the U.S. market in 2017 -- first aimed toward professional baristas and then mass consumers -- finding Oatly in coffee shops and in supermarkets has become something of a treasure hunt for shoppers looking for their fix. The company opened a $15 million Millville, New Jersey, plant in 2019 to help meet the growing demand, but even now, shortages are frequent, as Covid-related delays have kept a planned second U.S. production from coming online.In March, supermarkets across the country -- and even its new splashy customer Starbucks -- reported trouble procuring orders. To meet demand and fuel further market expansion, Oatly is also developing factories in the U.K., China and Singapore.Other leaders in plant-based food, including Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, experienced shortages as well when they were getting off the ground. “It signals that demand outstrips supply,” said Rachel Dreskin, chief executive officer of the Plant Based Foods Association, speaking of the recurring problems in the category. “It’s a more exciting signal than the opposite.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Photographing Lebanon's age-old abandoned houses

    “All of the beauty that surrounds us, it's kind of like stepping back in the past and trying to imagine what was there before.”Lebanon’s age-old abandoned mansions – like this one – have been left to decay.But British photographer James Kerwin still sees their charm and magnificence, from the building's tall yet cracked windows, its etched ceilings and withered rooftops.“Even without the furniture you could imagine it was a beautiful house, beautiful features, fixtures, fittings, all of this."He’s been roaming Lebanon for days, capturing traditional old houses from north to south.This mansion is located in one of Beirut's antique districts."So now we are at the Basta district of Beirut, and it's an amazing old house that we are in, one of the most ruined houses I think I have ever photographed, my first ever location actually here in Lebanon to shoot. Stunning kind of house, also lots of details left especially in the ceiling areas, different bedrooms and rooms, and the main hall room which is typical of what you would see across Lebanon, triple arcades, beautiful ceilings, colours and this is just exactly what I love to shoot." Kerwim previously captured ruins in a variety of places, including in countries of the former Soviet Union, the Middle East, and South East Asia.He hopes to publish a book soon featuring Lebanon's abandoned traditional houses.Although abandoned for years, many of Beirut's old structures are now gathering attention after a blast shattered countless homes and buildings last year."Because of the focus on architecture over the last one year really, just under a year, because of what happened in Beirut, people got their mind switched on architecture in this country at the minute, and I think it's really a positive thing. I think it's a step going forward that might help Lebanon.// It would be great if some of them weren't in this kind condition, or even turn some of the best ones, turn them into an open house where they are preserved to a point where they are not dangerous anymore and people can view them or see them, maybe a museum kind of thing."

  • Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools

    Singapore warned on Sunday that the new coronavirus variants, such as the one first detected in India, were affecting more children, as the city-state prepares to shut most schools from this week and draws up plans to vaccinate youngsters. "Some of these (virus) mutations are much more virulent, and they seem to attack the younger children," said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. None of the children who have contracted the virus are seriously ill and a few have mild symptoms, he added.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • ‘A grandpa sending money’: Security questions raised after reporters find Biden’s Venmo account

    App’s security comes under scrutiny, as social media users comment: ‘I'm just surprised Biden knows what Venmo is’

  • Space Force lieutenant colonel fired for ‘loss of trust’ after claiming that ‘Marxists’ had infiltrated the US military

    Matthew Lohmeier has been relieved from his post at Space Force after allegedly criticising the US Military for being “Marxist”

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month