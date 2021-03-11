UPDATE 1-Let's reset ties, EU urges Britain over post-Brexit relations

·1 min read

(Adds further comment, background)

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should stop trying to score points in their post-Brexit relationship, the bloc's ambassador to London said on Thursday, appealing for a more constructive approach to their increasingly thorny ties.

After completing its journey out of the EU at the end of last year, Britain's relations with the bloc have soured over COVID vaccines and accusations from both sides that the other is acting in bad faith towards their Brexit and trade agreements.

On Wednesday, Britain summoned an EU diplomat to "correct" a comment by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had "outright" banned exports of vaccines produced on its territory. Britain denies the charge.

Joao Vale de Almeida, who took up his role as ambassador in January last year when Britain left the bloc, tried to smooth the strained relations by underlining how much Britain and the EU had in common and how a reset could help future ties.

"I think we need to make an effort to change the mindset and give up on trying to score points on disputes of the past and focus ourselves on doing what we can do in making the most out of the agreements that we made," told reporters.

"We need to have high levels of trust, mutual trust."

But with the EU poised to launch legal action against Britain over its moves to smooth trade with Northern Ireland and London smarting over the bloc's accusations on vaccines, many diplomats see a struggle ahead to restore that trust. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by William James)

Recommended Stories

  • BMW says wind is at its back after pandemic dents 2020 profit

    BMW said on Thursday that it was back on a profitable track in 2021 after recovering from shutdowns and a serious dent to sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of last year. The premium German carmaker said it would have five fully-electric models available this year, as it races alongside the rest of the industry to roll out new zero-emission models in the face of tightening CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China. Plant shutdowns in the first half of 2020 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus led many in the industry to expect a disastrous year, but a market rebound spurred by China helped the industry recover faster than expected.

  • Risk-Shy Funds Are Wading Deeper Into High-Stakes World of Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Insurers in Europe, which typically avoid risk, are muscling their way further into the junk-bond market.They’re shifting from the relative safety of government and highly-rated corporate debt to bonds just below investment grade, according to people familiar with the matter. Last month, insurance funds pocketed as much as 20% of a BB-rated euro deal by U.S. healthcare business Iqvia Holdings Inc., compared with single digits for similar deals last year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The identity of the insurers was not available.“There’s potentially a lot of value” in BB bonds, said Patrick Liedtke, head of BlackRock Inc.’s financial institutions group for Europe, Middle East and Africa, who helps advise insurers. “Especially the so-called fallen angels that were downgraded, but also other types of debt which are now considerably cheaper than going into the crisis.”Based on company filings, some insurers were already increasing their high yield exposures last year. Allianz SE, which oversees a total 285 billion euros ($339 billion) of corporate bonds, increased its high-yield component to 6% from 4% in 2020. Zurich Insurance Group AG’s sub-investment grade credit and private-debt holdings rose slightly, to 5.3% from 4.7%.At the start of the pandemic many insurers went into crisis mode and sought the safety of quality credit to avoid downgrades and preserve regulatory capital. By buying riskier paper, they’re emulating a market trend toward assets that offer a cushion from the potential onset of inflation as economies in Europe prepare to open gradually this year.An Allianz spokesman said that the company targets a “solid investment-grade corporate bond strategy” and doesn’t envisage a significant strategic increase of high-yield bonds. A Zurich spokesman said it follows a “disciplined and prudent” investment process, while its fixed-income portfolios are well diversified and high quality.This year, the spread between BBB-rated and BB-rated debt yields narrowed in February to the lowest in 12 months, but there’s still about a 160-basis point gap between the two, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes.Getting CrowdedDavid Newman, the chief investment officer for global high yield at Allianz Global Investors, says insurers are nonetheless starting to crowd out the market. Money managers that specialize in risky assets are being forced out of BB-rated credit -- the highest junk category and 60% of the market -- and into the more junior and unsecured parts of a company’s capital structure, he said.“We’re definitely seeing more demand for high-yield bonds outside of traditional fund managers, such as from insurance funds,” Newman said. He manages around 2 billion euros in sub-investment-grade bonds, compared with about 17 billion euros at the parent company, company filings show.The effects of competition are already being seen, with demand for BB bonds exceeding even record-size offerings last month. U.K supermarket ASDA Group’s 2.75 billion-pound ($3.82 billion) buyout financing, the biggest ever in sterling, attracted around 8 billion pounds of orders. Meanwhile, issuance swelled 20% so far in 2021 to about 25 billion euros, a record start to a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Revisiting Junk“The investment-grade mandates of insurance funds often have 10% (or larger) buckets to go off benchmark, and BB is their typical hunting ground,” said Clark Nicholls, a senior portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers in London, which has $759 billion of assets under management. “Many of these credits are very safe having many financing options and strong assets that have under-performed in earnings due to the pandemic.”One reason why they have relatively small high-yield holdings is because of requirements to set aside capital when investing in alternatives to risk-free sovereign notes. The lower they go down the junk spectrum, the higher the capital charge.“Insurers have credit portfolios that aren’t yielding much,” said BlackRock’s Liedtke. After shifting into safer names, “Should they not potentially revisit their exposures to sub-investment grade?”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Dow at record high, stocks gain as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer prices data for February calmed inflation worries and legislators gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. Accelerated coronavirus vaccine rollouts and a monster fiscal stimulus on the horizon have raised bets on higher inflation, triggering a spike in Treasury yields that pushed the Nasdaq down as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The U.S. Labor Department released data that indicated the core consumer prices index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose less than expected last month.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strong Move Through $1711.70 Could Trigger Surge into $1744.30

    The direction of the April Comex gold futures contract into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $1711.70.

  • Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta is fighting to save his sprawling empire after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, collapsed into administration.While the markets for GFG Alliance’s steel mills and aluminum smelters are buoyant, a court filing revealed on Monday that Gupta’s group had told Greensill in February that it would be insolvent without its funding.That casts a shadow over operations that employ about 35,000 people across 30 different nations. Some of those assets may be snapped up, but for others Gupta -- dubbed the “savior of steel” -- was the only bidder last time they were offered for sale.These are the most important assets and their significance for both local economies and international markets.U.K.Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving them exposed if they shutdown, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.“Some of the assets are strategic as it’s the only supplier of that kind of steel in the U.K.,” said James Campbell, a steel analyst at consultancy CRU Group. “There are definitely going to be buyers for some Liberty assets.”Gupta also bought an aluminum and hydro-power plant in Scotland from Rio Tinto. That deal came with a guarantee from the Scottish government, the terms of which remain confidential.FranceGupta’s most strategically important asset is probably the Dunkerque aluminum smelter in France, which he acquired for $500 million in 2018.One of Europe’s biggest smelters, it’s a critical supplier to the region’s automakers. That’s something French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire may have had in mind when he pledged to support GFG employees and its industrial sites if they were threatened by Greensill’s collapse.Trafigura Group is one of the Dunkerque plant’s most important commercial partners. The trading house is prepaid for supplying the smelter with alumina, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trafigura is also a secured lender, alongside a number of banks, via the $350 million loan GFG used to fund the acquisition from Rio Tinto.That relationship could put Trafigura in pole position to buy the plant, echoing its acquisition of troubled zinc smelter Nyrstar in 2019. A spokeswoman for Trafigura declined to comment.Eastern EuropeIn his biggest deal, Gupta acquired seven steel sites for 740 million euros ($880 million) from ArcelorMittal in 2019. The largest were in Eastern Europe, including the Ostrava and Galati integrated mills in the Czech Republic and Romania.The buying spree, which also involved assets in North Macedonia, Belgium and Luxembourg, was financed by loans from Greensill. Finding buyers for these assets may prove difficult, given the potential level of debt attached and as some struggled to consistently deliver profits when run by ArcelorMittal. That suggests government bailouts may be needed.Gupta was not “in a bidding war for any of the assets he bought and I can’t think who today would step in to buy anything in either aluminum or steel,” said Christian Georges, senior analyst at Societe Generale SA in London. “So it’s going to be a real headache for all governments.”AustraliaGupta’s Australian assets are among the most stable in his empire and, along with the Dunkerque smelter, the easiest to attract buyers in the short term.The iron ore operations he owns in the Middleback Range supply the steel businesses he acquired in 2017.The Whyalla steelworks, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of Adelaide, is a crucial supplier of rail steel in the country. Gupta also owns InfraBuild, which remelts scrap metal and is a key supplier to the construction industry.As recently as January, there were fresh reports that Gupta had revived plans to list InfraBuild. In 2019, InfraBuild was forced to pay 12% on a five-year bond, even after Gupta pledged to kick in $150 million of equity to appease prospective lenders.U.S.GFG took its first steps into America with the acquisition of the Georgetown Mill in South Carolina, before adding a rod and wire mill in Illinois. Gupta touted the possibility of taking the U.S. business public in 2019, though the plans never came to fruition.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Keeper of Secret Teal Book Lifts Veil on New Forecast Era

    (Bloomberg) -- Stacey Tevlin is the most important person in U.S. economics that you have probably never heard of. She leads a team of 357 people in the Federal Reserve’s Research and Statistics division, which is entrusted with the forecasts for policy makers as they weigh interest rates every six weeks.Her work appears in a document called the Teal Book, which is kept confidential for five years. She doesn’t go on television, give speeches, or even talk to reporters very often. Yet her team’s work has so much influence on the policy debate that one former Fed governor calls the staff forecast “the 13th member” of the Federal Open Market Committee.Bloomberg News spoke to her in February. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.1. Where did you grow up, what did your parents do, and how did that shape your world view?Where I grew up definitely shaped my world view. I grew up outside of Detroit in the 1970s and 1980s. I lived through some of the big recessions that hit Detroit hard. That was a presence as I was growing up. People were losing their jobs and moving out of town. My parents’ jobs weren’t affected by that. My dad was a history teacher and my mom taught English, but we lived in a neighborhood which was mostly auto workers and their families.Tevlin, 52, earned a Ph.D. in economics in 1995 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.A. in economics from Northwestern University in 1990. She wrote her dissertation on how successful firms distribute profits. Her adviser was Robert Solow, winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics.When I went to college, I thought I would be an engineer because I really liked math. Then I took Bob Gordon’s macro course in my freshman year and recognized it was about those gyrations we had lived through. That really grabbed me on a personal level, and that’s part of the reason I decided to become an economist.2. How did you forecast the virus and the economy in the days before the vaccine and how do you do it now?We forecast both the course of the virus and vaccine availability because we have to. They are basic assumptions that underlie our understanding of the economy.A year ago I wouldn’t have had any idea how to do that. We don’t have any epidemiologists on the staff. What we do have are a lot of people who understand complicated models and data really well.A number of people on our staff have invested a significant amount of time learning both the math and the science of pandemics, mitigation strategies, and vaccines so we could build an understanding of how they are likely to evolve and affect the economy.At the very beginning, we developed a whole new set of daily and weekly indicators to track the economy. We started a reading group where we compiled all the Covid-related economic research -- I think it was 200 papers last I checked -- making sure we are on top of the research. We got up to speed pretty quickly on this.3. The Fed is experimenting with novel data sets that are closer to real-time indicators. Which gave you an edge?Having timely data made a huge difference in our understanding. More than what we had in hand, it was that we had built up knowledge in how you go about acquiring, storing, and transforming these alternative data sets.A lot of the things we wanted to know about changed, so while we did still use the high-frequency data that we had been developing for six years, we also pivoted very quickly to find what we needed.We had a team of entrepreneurial data enthusiasts already in place who were willing to go out and uncover great new data sources before I would have thought to ask for them.4. The FOMC has a new strategy focused on shortfalls from full employment. How has that changed your approach?When we put together a projection, we need to write down a path for monetary policy that yields a sensible forecast. Using a monetary policy rule is a straightforward and transparent way to do that, even though the FOMC doesn’t use a rule for policy.Last year, we made some changes to our rule to reflect those updates. For instance, we made some tweaks to incorporate and acknowledge what the FOMC said about achieving average inflation of 2% over time, and focusing on shortfalls from maximum employment.They didn’t specify a rule, of course, so we are not going to capture exactly what they are going to do. To help them in their deliberations, we also present different simulations for the economy using different rules.5. The board has few minority economists. Is that something you are trying to change?Absolutely. Almost every year for the past 10 or so that I can remember we have made some changes in our recruiting process to try and improve how we are doing it -- working on finding ways to overcome implicit bias, making sure we have the best practices.We also spend a lot of time and effort to make sure that we are helping to build a pipeline of new economists. In the last couple of years we have also really been making an effort to address the inclusion piece to make sure once you get diverse people at the board that they feel welcome.I don’t want to make it sound all rosy. We are working hard on diversifying our workforce, but we are not where we would like to be.6. How do you forecast the impact of unprecedented U.S. fiscal stimulus?We are always having to write down some assumption of where fiscal policy is going to end up. We often have a pretty reasonable guess, but we don’t always.Then it gets harder, because we need to estimate how much of the fiscal outlays actually get spent and when. We base that first on the economic research. But then we also augment those studies to tailor them to the current situation.7. What’s the uncertainty around that?It’s huge. There is definitely a lot of judgment we are imposing on this. We don’t think people will react exactly as they have in the past. We have a lot of debates on this as a staff.We also run multiple scenarios. We know we don’t have all the right answers but we look at different versions and show different scenarios to policy makers.8. Will Covid-19 change consumer behavior?We don’t know how people are going to behave. There is a little bit of introspection and there is a lot of looking at survey questions as we try and glean things, such as when people are going to be confident to go out and start doing stuff.We can try to build on how they have behaved so far in the pandemic or across countries. We put all that together -- data, surveys, cross-sectional analysis, and model estimates -- and honestly we look at it and ask ourselves if the forecast seems at all reasonable. I wish we had a better crystal ball.Even if we get the health variables right in a forecast, it is still an open question if we have the behavioral response right.9. It’s been a long year. What do you do for a boost to get through the day?If I can get out of the house, I would go ride my bike. That would be a boost for me. But if I can’t because I am sitting in a meeting, and this is kind of embarrassing to say, I am a big fan of chocolate milk and peanut-butter crackers.10. The pillars of the economy are productivity, population growth, technological change and diffusion. What do they look like post pandemic?We don’t know. But that is definitely something we are thinking about: What do we want to focus on in the post-pandemic world? It will likely be all of those pillars: What is the labor force going to look like, are people who have left going to stay out permanently, are they going to be drawn back in?Definitely productivity is an important question since we are using technology so differently. How is that going to impact business models? We also have questions about market structure and pricing. There are so many interesting questions, but we don’t know the answers yet.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Jack in the Box, Starbucks, Yum! Brands and McDonald's

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Jack in the Box, Starbucks, Yum! Brands and McDonald's

  • Biden's name will not appear on 'memo line' on stimulus checks: White House

    President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to most Americans following passage of his coronavirus aid bill, the White House said on Tuesday. Then-President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) put his name on the first round of stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

  • Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger is 22 percent off at Best Buy

    Best Buy has discounted Apple's MagSafe Duo wireless charger by $30 as part of a bigger sale on Apple accessories including iPhone cases.

  • Simone Biles Shares Beachy Selfie from Tropical Vacation with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens

    The duo spent some time together on a getaway ahead of the Olympian's 24th birthday

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Chart Show

    Alibaba stock is an IBD Long-Term Leader with outstanding fundamentals, but does that make the China bellwether a buy right now?

  • Looking for Tom and Jerry, Charlotte man finds leaked ‘Justice League’ instead

    Charlotte Realtor was one of the first nationally to notice that HBO Max had mistakenly put ‘Zack Synder’s Justice League’ on its servers a week early

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general

    Years after being snubbed over a Supreme Court seat, Garland was confirmed as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

  • Californian brothers ‘involved in Capitol riot’ arrested after tip from Finland

    Finnish news report sent to FBI leading to arrest of California brothers who were members of pro-Trump mob

  • Megxit is Brexit all over again

    Megxit is Brexit all over again. That's the lesson from the explosive interview that future streaming stars Meghan Markle and her high-born husband gave to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday evening. Why it matters: In Brexit, a group of old, white English people voted for the glories of an imagined past while rejecting a global, multicultural future. The main lesson of the interview is that the UK royal family, tied to a crumbling tabloid press, is behaving much the same way.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHow it works: Prince Harry detailed the symbiotic relationship between the royal family and the UK tabloids. Meanwhile, a glowing Meghan and Harry, happily ensconced in Santa Barbara luxury, are doing deals with Netflix and Spotify estimated at $100 million and $25 million respectively. The erstwhile royals might still be reliant on media companies — but the media companies they're reliant on are young, international, and much richer than the tabloids.By the numbers: Netflix reaches more than 200 million subscribers; Spotify reaches more than 150 million premium subscribers and has a total user base of some 350 million. The Sun, by contrast, Britain's biggest tabloid, has a circulation of just 1.2 million, while rival the Daily Mirror reaches less than 400,000.Driving the news: The foremost avatar of anti-Meghan tabloid sentiment is Piers Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror with a grubby history involving phone tapping, insider trading, and faked photos. Morgan resigned from his daytime-TV gig this week after saying on air that he "didn't believe a word" of Markle's claims.The bottom line: Harry has gone solo, much like his namesake from One Direction. Just like Vogue cover star Styles, he could easily end up eclipsing his increasingly irrelevant former bandmates.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden admin wrong on vaccine pace, elderly

    President Joe Biden wrongly claimed the U.S. vaccinated a record 2.9 million people on Saturday while his special adviser on the pandemic exaggerated the share of older Americans who've been fully immunized. BIDEN: “On Saturday, we hit a record of 2.9 million vaccinations in one day in America.” The government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 2.9 million doses were recorded Saturday but that total comes from multiple days of vaccinations.

  • Cathay Pacific posts record $2.8 bln loss

    Cathay Pacific has posted a record loss. The Hong Kong airline said Wednesday (March 10) that its annual deficit hit almost 2.8 billion dollars. That's worse than analyst forecasts, and marks a reversal from profits the year before. Chairman Patrick Healy told reporters the firm was still "very much in survival mode". He says it's now focused on preserving what cash it has. Like its rivals, Cathay has been hit hard by the global travel slump. In December, its passenger numbers were down 98.7% on the year, though cargo operations fared better. The carrier has also been knocked by new rules requiring crews to quarantine for two weeks after returning to Hong Kong. It made further cuts to capacity after those requirements came into force in February. Now Cathay says it has enough liquidity to survive another 12 months even in tough circumstances. But it will look at raising more funds on the commercial market in the months ahead. Last October it said it would cut 5,900 jobs to help cut costs.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • UK press body chief quits as Meghan racism claims roil media

    The head of a major British press organization has resigned over his response to Meghan and Harry’s television interview — the second senior U.K. media figure to leave amid a heated debate over the royal couple’s allegations of racism and bias. Ian Murray said he was stepping down as executive director of the Society of Editors after issuing a statement that many felt downplayed the problem of racism in the media. Murray said late Wednesday that the statement, which accused Harry and Meghan of mounting an attack on the press, “could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

  • Only 32 student loan borrowers - ever - have qualified for full forgiveness through an income-driven repayment plan

    Federal repayment programs were first introduced over two decades ago, but only 32 student loan borrowers have qualified for full forgiveness in the history of the program.