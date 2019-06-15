UPDATE 1-Libyan-Norwegian fertiliser venture to restart operations shortly- NOC

(Adds details, background)

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 15 (Reuters) - Libya's state oil firm NOC said on Saturday it had restored natural gas supply to LifeCo - the fertiliser joint venture it operates with Norway's Yara, allowing the factory to resume work shortly.

In January, NOC announced it had suspended gas supplies to Lifeco, saying the venture owed it money.

"LifeCo shareholders have agreed on a number of measures to restore operational continuity and protect jobs, including the restoration of gas supply and NOC assuming control of the marketing of ammonia and urea fertiliser products," NOC said in a statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ayman al-Warfalli Writing by Ulf Laessing Editing by Andrew Heavens)