Autopsy shows UNC-Chapel Hill professor was shot seven times
The autopsy of the UNC-Chapel Hill associate professor who was gunned down inside a classroom in August showed that he was shot seven times.
The autopsy of the UNC-Chapel Hill associate professor who was gunned down inside a classroom in August showed that he was shot seven times.
The NCAA said Thursday it “received new information” that was not “made available by UNC previously” regarding Tez Walker's case.
Embiid's eligibility to play for Cameroon, France and the United States led to a serious recruiting battle.
The average American has a 714 credit score. Here’s how to know where you stand and what to do to improve your score.
Warner Bros. Discovery is trying to lure more viewers to its Max service. Sports is one way to capture a loyal, or sticky, audience.
Prep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
Markets are finally starting to punish the United States for years of shabby financial management. Don't expect relief from the jokers in Congress.
Is oil pulling, the newest oral care trend, actually safe?
CD Projekt Red has teamed up with the production company Anonymous Content to make a live action TV show or movie based on Cyberpunk 2077. Everything here is in the early stages and details are scant.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
The new Envista is one of the best, most competitive and most relevant new cars to come out of GM in a very long time. It's a home run.
A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.
The move is part of Elon Musk's efforts to get users to post "long-form content" directly on the platform. When a user posted a chart from the report, Musk responded by saying that X's algorithm is designed to optimize time on the platform, so links don't get "as much attention." The move doesn't really come as a surprise, given Musk posted about the change in August.
The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.
The website formerly known as Twitter has started removing headlines and snippets from posted links, implementing a change Fortune reported in August.
Team USA has won an unprecedented seven straight world team titles.
After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.
Morning workouts are best for weight loss, according to a recent study. But research makes cases for evening exercise as well.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Bird, the shared micromobility company that was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last week, is issuing another round of layoffs, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. Bird has yet to respond to our questions for clarification, but we will update this story once they do. The reduction in headcount comes two weeks after Bird acquired Spin, another shared e-scooter operator based in the U.S. At the time, Bird said the geographic overlap between the two companies was "minimal."
A 2000 Daewoo Leganza, found in a Wyoming self-service wrecking yard.