UPDATE: 1 in life-threatening condition after shooting at Montgomery County Fairgrounds

One person suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound after allegedly attempting to break into someone else’s car Saturday afternoon at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at around 3:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Infirmary Road in Jefferson Township, the county’s dispatch informed.

Allegedly, three men ran up to a person sleeping in their car and attempted to break into it. At which point, the person inside the car opened fire, hitting one person, according to 911 calls.

“I was sitting in my car and I was asleep,” the caller told dispatchers. “I had almost three guys with guns run up on me and try to bust my window. So, my first instinct was I grabbed my gun and I shot. I hit one of them I think. I don’t know where they are.”

The three men fled the scene.

Moments later, a person checked themself into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. However, the location of the gunshot wound could not be released due to HIPPA policies.

The spokesperson did confirm that the person suffered life-threatening injuries following the encounter.

The suspects in this case were not released at the time of questioning because the investigation is still currently active.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation into the shooting.

