1 man, 1 child dead after a shooting inside a Lexington home

Loved ones cried together outside a North Upper Street home Sunday afternoon as the Fayette County coroner and dozens of city police, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other officials showed up to investigate a shooting that left two people dead.

Two males died — one of them an adult and the other a minor, Lt. Dan Truex said.

Police were originally called to the 500 block of North Upper Street for shots fired but found the two people dead inside the house when they arrived, Truex said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting or how the incident unfolded, Truex said. Police didn’t believe there was any “ongoing threat to the public at this time,” but they were trying to investigate fully.

“I don’t believe that we’re ever going to know exactly what happened,” Truex said, because the two individuals primarily involved have both died.

Truex said a third person was in the home but not involved in the shooting.

As family members grieved outside the home Sunday, officials called in local chaplains to comfort and pray with the family and with first responders.

The city also called in other local resources to try to help loved ones.