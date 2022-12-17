Pinal County sheriff's son and infant granddaughter killed in Gilbert car crash

Gilbert police

Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Elliot Road and Cole Drive in Gilbert Friday afternoon that left a man and infant dead.

Gilbert police later named one of the victims to be 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, and stated that the infant was Sheriff Lamb's granddaughter.

According to Gilbert Police Department, a silver truck was traveling westbound at what appeared to be "normal speeds" when it struck a red passenger car traveling eastbound. The red car had attempted to make a left-hand turn to go north on Cole Drive.

Officers and Gilbert Fire and Rescue first responders attempted life-saving measures on the three occupants in the red car but Cooper Lamb and the infant were pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. The female driver of the red car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. After an investigation from Gilbert Police Department's traffic unit, the truck driver was arrested for possible impairment.

