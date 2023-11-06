1 man, 3 teens arrested in Visalia shooting, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man and three teenagers were arrested early Sunday morning after a man was shot at a local park, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say just after 1 a.m. they were called to Riverway Sports Park regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. While en route, police were informed a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was immediately transferred to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators were informed the suspects who shot the man left in a dark-colored vehicle. The vehicle was eventually spotted near Sports Park and fled from authorities.

Police say a pursuit ensued, continuing through the city and onto northbound Highway 99. California Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit and used a tire deflation device to end the chase in the area of Highway 99 and Clovis Avenue in Fresno County.

As a result, officers say they arrested 21-year-old Alejandro Juarez and three teenagers.

