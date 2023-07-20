1 man, 4 teens charged in overdose death of 18-year-old Ripon man found on sidewalk in April

RIPON – Five people have been charged for the death of an 18-year-old man found dead on a Ripon sidewalk in April, the Ripon Police Department said Tuesday.

Michael R. Manske, 21; Olivia A. Nordvold, 17; Joseph L. Schmidt-Rehbein, 15; and Maison C. Springston,17, of Ripon, as well as Donavyn J. Mueller, 17, of Monroe, are suspected to have given the man fentanyl-laced narcotics, observed him overdose and left him on the sidewalk on Scott Street and Stanton Street after failing to call for medical assistance.

He was found the morning of April 7.

For more than three months during the investigation, every officer in the department was involved in some way with this case and had a hand in its conclusion, according to Ripon Police Chief William Wallner.

None of the police updates has named the victim.

