1 man arrested on federal drug charges after crashing into an entrance of BSA Hospital

The Amarillo Police Department released information about an arrest made after an incident at an Amarillo hospital overnight.

According to a news release, at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Amarillo officers were sent to Baptist ST Anthony’s Hospital at 1600 Wallace. When they arrived, officers were told a man had driven his car through the glass doors of one of the entrances to the hospital, and he was being detained by hospital security.

Amarillo Police Department

The male suspect was identified as William Cash Love, 46. He was armed when he entered the hospital, police said. It was later determined that he had fired a round into the hospital door, and evidence was collected.

Love was found to be in possession of a large amount of cash, and when his car was impounded and searched, a large amount of narcotics were seized from it.

The gun, narcotics and cash were booked as evidence, and Love was booked into the Randall county Detention Center on the federal charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

This case is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Narcotics unit in cooperation with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

