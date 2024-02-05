1 man critical, another stable after shooting on Palmetto Expressway, troopers say

Two men were still hospitalized Monday after they were shot multiple times while driving on the Palmetto Expressway in northern Miami-Dade County the night before, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:10 p.m. Sunday, two men traveling east in a white BMW sedan were shot from an unknown vehicle near the Golden Glades interchange, Lt. Alex Camacho, a highway patrol spokesman, said in a statement. The driver was shot “several times” and the passenger was shot in the leg, he said.

After the shooting, Camacho said the BMW collided with a median concrete barrier wall. Paramedics took the men to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

As of Monday morning, the driver of the BMW was in critical condition and the passenger was stable. No arrests have been made.

Troopers do not have a description of the vehicle nor the shooter, and it was not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

The eastbound lanes of the Palmetto (State Road 826) were closed Sunday night and traffic was diverted onto southbound Interstate 95.

Approximate area of shooting:

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing 305-471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential.