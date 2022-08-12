1 man in critical condition after shooting at Butler Township hotel

One man is hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in Butler Township, according to a press release.

A Butler Township police officer came in contact with Ronald Grant, 21, of Verona at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane at 10:54 p.m.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face and is in critical condition, hospital officials tell News Center 7.

The shooting suspect fled the scene prior to the officer arriving, Butler Township Police said.

They are working to identify the name of the shooter.

The case remains under investigation.



