1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in

One man is in custody and another is at large following a break-in at a residence in Bethel Township last week.

Ronald J. Blair, 39, of Dayton was arrested while in possession of stolen property from an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of State Route 202, according to a spokesperson for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

He is currently in the Miami County Jail on one charge of breaking and entering.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Darrell C. Davidson, 45, of Vandalia for his involvement at the same residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Davidson is also charged with breaking and entering.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

