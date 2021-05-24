1 man in custody after police standoff in Mt. Pleasant borough

May 24—One man was taken into custody Monday morning after a standoff with police in Mt. Pleasant Borough, according to Mayor Jerry Lucia.

Lucia was not certain what led to the incident that began about 6 a.m., but one man was taken into custody about 7 a.m. at a residence on Pine Street.

Bernie Bailey, who lives on College Avenue — about one block away from the incident — was awakened by the sound of the fire siren about 6:20 a.m.

"Next thing I know police start flying in here parking everywhere and firemen close off the streets," Bailey said. "I didn't hear any gun shots, but police did take somebody they had in shackles out and put him in a patrol car."

Borough police Chief George Grippo said crews also searched the house.

"The person we want was taken into custody," Grippo said. "There were shots fired. I really can't say much more right now," he said.

In addition to borough police, state police units and police from other area municipalities were on the scene. Streets in the vicinity were closed.

The incident took place about two blocks from the borough fire station.

"We have the scene secured we do not believe there is any additional threat to the community," state police Tpr. Steve Limani said.

He said the investigation is ongoing.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .