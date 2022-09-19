1 man dead, 1 critical after shooting outside Gwinnett apartment building, police say

Gwinnett police are searching for a shooter after one man was killed and a second was left in critical condition over the weekend.

Officers say they were called to an apartment building on Britain Drive just after 7:45 p.m. on Saturday evening where they found 39-year-old Patrick Jones dead outside.

Investigators say they found a 49-year-old man who had also been shot several times. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. That victim has not been identified.

Police have not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

There is also no word on possible suspects at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators should call them at 770-513-5300.

