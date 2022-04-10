1 man dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Aliquippa

One man is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in Aliquippa.

According to state police, a man was shot and killed just before 3 a.m. on Irwin Street.

Beaver County 911 said the second victim was found on Franklin Avenue and taken to the hospital.

Police told Channel 11 that a blue car was involved in the shooting but it’s unclear who was in the car. They’re trying to figure out if the two men were shooting at each other or someone else shot them.

There have been no arrests so far and state police are handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

