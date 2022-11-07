1 man dead, 1 man detained after shooting in Springfield

One man is dead, another man detained following a shooting in Springfield Sunday night, Springfield Police said.

Officers were called to the 160 block of Willis Avenue around 9:09 p.m.

One man is confirmed dead after being shot, Springfield Police Dispatch told News Center 7.

One man has been detained for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.

