1 man dead, 5 injured in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — One man died and five others were injured, including a 15-year-old boy, in a shooting early Thursday morning in West Baltimore’s Mosher neighborhood, police said.

Western District patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert shortly after midnight.

Once there, officers located a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and an unidentified adult man, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the unidentified man dead on the scene.

The other victims were transported to local hospitals, where the 24-year-old man is in critical condition. The 15-, 21-, 18- and 22-year-old victims are in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

