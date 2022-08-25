1 man dead, another arrested after motorcycle-SUV crash in northern Henry County

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night when he was struck by a SUV at an intersection in northern Henry County.

The victim, identified in a police report as Richard Patterson, was pronounced dead at the scene. Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Patterson was a local resident and believed to be in his 70s.

The driver of the SUV — Nathan Lacy, 50 — reportedly told Henry County sheriff's deputies he had consumed "several alcoholic beverages prior to the wreck."

Lacy was arrested on a preliminary count of driving while intoxicated causing death. He was being held in the Henry County jail on Thursday under a $10,000 surety bond and a $1,500 cash bond.

The crash was reported about 9:45 p.m. at Henry County Road 650-N and Prairie Road.

