1 man dead, another in critical condition after overnight shootings, Pittsburgh police investigating

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after overnight shootings.

According to Pittsburgh police, two males with gunshot wounds went to a local hospital by private means at around 12:15 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Both were in critical condition and one later died.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are working to figure out where the shootings happened.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at (412) 323-7800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW:

3 females shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood overnight Missing West Mifflin girl found, police say mother was arrested TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed on eve of his 19th birthday VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters gather outside City-County building after overturning of Roe v. Wade DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts