1 man dead, another injured in 2 Athens shootings

Jun. 7—ATHENS — Athens police continue to investigate two unrelated weekend shootings that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The most recent shooting occurred Sunday night and left a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police have asked the public for help locating a suspect in that incident.

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the other incident, and police questioned and released the shooter, according to authorities.

Capt. Brett M. Constable called two weekend shootings in Athens "very unusual."

"There is no connection between the two," he said, adding authorities do not know what sparked the shootings. The two shooting locations are about 1 mile apart. Constable said there was "no danger to the public" from the shootings.

Constable said Sunday's shooting occurred at 10:28 p.m. at Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. He said when officers arrived they found an adult male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Constable said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive.

"We found a vehicle believed connected to the case parked in the Walmart parking lot later that night, and it was moved to the Police Department (lot)," he said. The shooting scene was less than 3 miles west of parked vehicle.

Constable said "a decent crowd of people were at the shooting scene, but we don't know if they were present at the time of the shooting." He would not say if the vehicle belonged to a suspect or give the description of the vehicle.

He said the department's investigation is just beginning, and it is too early to release some details.

He urged anyone with information about the Sunday shooting to call Athens police at 256-233-8700.

"We've always had great cooperation from the public," he said.

Constable said no arrest has been made in Saturday night's fatal shooting.

He said when authorities arrived at the Higgins Court Apartments at 515 S. Hine St., shortly after 9:30 p.m., they found Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 32, dead at the scene.

Story continues

Limestone Coroner Mike West said Crutcher apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

"The call came in at 9:29 p.m. and Athens EMS personnel ruled him dead at the scene at 9:46 p.m. and contacted the coroner's office," West said Monday afternoon. "My office is waiting preliminary results from the state forensics office in Huntsville."

Constable said when officers arrived at the apartment complex "a man had his hands in the air and a weapon down on the ground away from him and he is cooperating with our investigation."

Constable said the case will be turned over the district attorney's office and likely go before a grand jury in a few months.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.