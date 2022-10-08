1 man dead in Avondale shooting; investigation underway

The Avondale Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday.

Authorities said detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Avondale early Saturday morning.

The Avondale Police Department said it received a call of a shooting about 3:17 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Illinois Street. Once they arrived, officers at the scene discovered a man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said he was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

One man, Oscar Marquez, was contacted at the scene and arrested, police said.

Authorities said there are currently no other suspects or victims as of Saturday afternoon.

Avondale police said detectives from the criminal investigations bureau have been to the crime scene and that the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Reach the reporter Jeremy Yurow at Jyurow@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man fatally shot in Avondale, prompting investigation