Associated Press

A man was killed Thursday when authorities who were part of a task force that included U.S. Marshals fired their weapons after he allegedly displayed a handgun in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, the U.S. Marshals said. The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a man wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The man, who was in a parked car, didn't comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement.