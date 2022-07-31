1 man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Greenfield Sunday

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenfield, which left one man dead Sunday.

According to a tweet from Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine, an adult male is deceased as a result of the shooting. No officers were injured.

Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating a police officer involved shooting in Greenfield. No officers were injured



An adult male is deceased



There is no further information to release at this time, the investigation is active and ongoing at this time. — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 31, 2022

“There is no further information to release at this time,” he wrote in the tweet, “the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.”

This story will update as more information becomes available.

