1 man dead following shooting near Highway 301 in Northampton

NORTHAMTON COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — One man was killed after a shooting near Highway 301, in Northampton County, deputies said.

On Saturday, Dec. 16 around 1:15 p.m., Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 301, outside of Garysburg, in reference to a shooting, deputies said.

Upon arrival officers located a man on the side of the highway with numerous gunshots on the upper body. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Eric Kendall of Weldon. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

