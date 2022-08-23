1 man dead after a head-on crash in Central Kentucky, state police say

Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision in Madison County that left a 62-year-old man dead.

The man was identified by Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison as Robert O’rear of Berea. O’rear was struck during the collision and transported to Baptist Health Richmond where he died of his injuries, according to a news release.

The state police post in Richmond received a call around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday of a head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, according to a news release.

Initial investigation indicates O’rear was driving north in a Ford Mustang on KY 627 when someone in a Dodge truck crossed the center line of the road while traveling the opposite direction, police said. The vehicles hit each other head-on, police said.

As a result of the collision, the other driver was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police said Tuesday that charges hadn’t been filed but the investigation was still ongoing.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper David Hobbs. He was assisted at the scene by other state police personnel, Madison County Emergency Medical Services, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, the White Hall Fire Department and the Madison County Fire Department.