1 man dead in Newport News following shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead following a shooting in Newport News on the 1100 block of 28th Street on Dec. 17, police said.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Officers found a man outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details have been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

