1 man dead after officer-involved shooting in Canton, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Canton that left one man dead.

Canton police say they were called to Midway Ave. inside a local subdivision at 2:19 a.m. early Wednesday morning to reports of a suspicious person.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.

They say one man is dead, but did not release his identity.

No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI’s investigation is ongoing.

