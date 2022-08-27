1 man is dead after shooting in Allegheny County, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Allegheny County, police say.

Emergency dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 400 block of Porter Street in North Versailles at around 4:47 p.m.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegheny County Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

