1 man dead after a shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington, police say

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Centre Parkway. It is the city’s 29th homicide this year, according to police data.

At around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a shooting with a male victim who was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Lexington Police Department Sgt. Nate Williams.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. As of Sunday morning, police had no additional suspect information to release, Williams said.

He said the investigation is ongoing, and there was no early indication of the cause of the shooting.

Tonight around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a shooting with a victim. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A male victim was transported to the hospital.



A heavy police presence will be in the area as we investigate. pic.twitter.com/rlXc0EzsI0 — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 14, 2022

The Fayette Counter Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Lexington’s 29 homicides thus far in 2022 are several more than the city had at this point in 2021. Lexington-Fayette County reported a record 37 killings last year.

Eleven of the deadly incidents took place in May, marking it as the deadliest month in Lexington since at least 2007, according to Lexington police data.

Reporter Chris Leach contributed to this story.