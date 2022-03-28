1 man dead after a shootout with Lexington officers, police say.

A man has died after he got into a shootout with Lexington police officers Sunday night, the Lexington Police Department announced.

Police said they received a call just before 8 p.m. Sunday night about an armed suicidal subject in the 600 block of Gay Place. While en route, police received a separate call in the same location of shots fired.

The man who was shot by police, a 43-year-old male, was outside of a home with a rifle and handgun when officers arrived. Police said officers told the man to drop his weapons, but the subject did not follow the commands and fired shots toward the officers.

Five officers returned fire, striking the man, according to police. Officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived but the man was pronounced dead on scene. No officers were injured during the shooting.

All five of the officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative assignment, police said. It’s common for the Lexington Police Department to reassign officers who have been involved in shootings while the incident is under investigation. The officers were wearing bodycams, according to police, but footage from those cameras hasn’t been released.

Police haven’t released names of the officers involved. The man who was shot and killed also hasn’t been identified.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting. It’s common for the state police Critical Incident Response Team to investigate shootings involving officers around the state. The Lexington Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will also investigate, according to department officials.