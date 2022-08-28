1 man dead, suspects outstanding after shooting in Phoenix

Police lights flash in the darkness.

One man is dead after a shooting in the area of 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

Phoenix police responded to the scene around 4 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

"When officers got to the scene, they learned that a group of people arrived at a home, confronted an adult male, and shot him," according to Phoenix Police Department.

The suspects left the scene before officers arrived and the victim died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness if they wish to remain anonymous.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix shooting leaves 1 man dead; suspects outstanding