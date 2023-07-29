1 man dead, teen injured after shooting in Orange County, deputies say
An 18-year-old man has died after a Friday night shooting, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to a news release, deputies were called to Aloma Avenue in Winter Park, near the Sun Bay Apartments, around 9:20 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found the adult man and a 17-year-old man who had both been shot.
Investigators said the teen was taken to the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be OK.
Deputies said the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
See a map of the scene below:
