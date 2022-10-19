1 man dead, teenager charged in Bluffton fatal shooting Tuesday night, police say

A Bluffton teenager faces felony charges after being accused of shooting and killing a man Tuesday night, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Jeremiah McGee-Ashton, 17, of Bluffton was charged with murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Officers from the Bluffton Police Department were called to Buck Island Road after getting a call about shots fired, according to a department news release. A man, later identified as 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, of Bluffton, was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for three gunshot wounds. Haynes died at the hospital Tuesday night.

Haynes and McGee-Ashton knew each other, said Sgt. Bonifacio Perez, a spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department. Police are not looking to charge anyone else in the shooting, Perez said.

Anyone with information may call Detective Cpl. C. A. Lancaster at 843-707-6088 or by email clancaster@townofbluffton.com. You may also call the Bluffton Police Department anonymous tip line at 843-706-4560 or 843-706-7806 for the Spanish tip line.