1 man dies following triple shooting in Norfolk

Norfolk police say one man died from a gunshot wound he sustained in a shooting that injured two others Tuesday night.

Three men were shot just before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to 2707 Granby Street off Church Street.

At the scene, police discovered a man who was struck by gunfire. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Two men arrived at the hospital a short time later both suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives determined the incidents were related.

Officials announced Wednesday that one man – Abdul Shaahid Azaudin Muhammhad – died. He was 48.

Officials did not release details about a motive or suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting, is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com