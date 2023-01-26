1 man facing charges following fiery crash in Huber Heights

One man has been formally charged for driving a stolen vehicle that caused multiple crashes, including a fiery accident on Brandt Pike late Tuesday afternoon, Huber Heights Police said its Facebook page.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sounded like an explosion;’ Witness describes aftermath of fiery Huber Heights crash that injured 7

Cory Harbarger, 27, has been formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office with four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, four counts of Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence. He was taken in custody at the scene.

Harbarger is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

One man remains hospitalized, a Huber Heights Police spokesperson told News Center 7. He was mostly covered with third degree burns and remains hospitalized.

There is no update on this condition.

RELATED: 7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights

Multiple people were injured after a fiery crash in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Huber Heights police were notified by Montgomery County deputies that a white BMW reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process, according to a spokesperson for Huber Heights police.

>> PHOTOS: Serious fiery crash in Huber Heights

Deputies told police the vehicle was northbound on I-75.

Moments later, an off duty-officer from another agency, who happened to be in the area, reported over the radio that it was now I-70 eastbound at a high rate of speed.

Two Huber Heights officers were in the area and waited for the car to pass them. The stolen car swerved and almost struck one officer’s cruiser.

One officer was able able to make it to the offramp for SR-201 from I-70 to catch up with the car but in the process was involved in a crash with an unrelated vehicle, the spokesperson said. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues

Officers turned around on the white BMW as it was driving south on Brandt Pike.

Moments later, the white BMW crashed into at least three other cars in the middle of the road.

The suspect immediately got out of the stolen car and ran away after the crash.

All people involved in the crash were attempting to get out of their cars when the white BMW burst into flames.

>>Premier Health to explore sale of downtown Dayton high-rise building

Six people were injured in the crash including a child, one person who suffered second-degree burns and another with third-degree burns on the majority of their body who is in critical condition, according to police.

The passenger in the white BMW also had second-degree burns and minor injuries.

The suspect, Cory Harbarger, 27, was captured in the 6500 block of Brandt Pike, according to online jail records.

The case remains under investigation by Huber Heights police.