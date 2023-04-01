1 man fatally shot in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man Friday afternoon in southeast Oak Cliff, officials said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road shortly after 4 p.m. regarding a shooting call, according to police. They found a man who had been shot by an unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. The public can also call Crime Stoppers to anonymously report a tip at 214-373-8477.