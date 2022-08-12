One man was found dead and another man injured after a reported shooting incident early Friday on 15th Avenue in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, around 7:55 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to the 2400 block of northwest 15th Avenue on reports of shots fired.

Amarillo Police Department

Amarillo officers arrived on the scene to find one dead victim, identified as Miguel Sapien Gutierrez, 58. According to APD, a second person, a 28-year-old male victim who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

All parties involved in this incident have been identified and questioned by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 1 man found dead, 1 injured after early Friday shooting on 15th Avenue