1 man hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery in Dayton

One man was hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery in Dayton Saturday night, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Superior Avenue around 8:37 p.m.

They determine a suspect was attempting to rob the man and shot him. a spokesperson told News Center 7.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-1232.

They can also call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) if they wish to remain anonymous.