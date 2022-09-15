1 man hospitalized following Dayton shooting

One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton late Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Summit Square Drive around 11:45 p.m.

One man was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with his injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.